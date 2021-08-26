Advertisement

Learning a new language

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Whether you are a grandparent or a grandkid, it’s never too late or too early to learn a new language, and your brain will thank you for it!

With so much technology at our fingertips, learning a second language is easier than ever before.

The Senior learning Scientist at Duolingo, Cindy Blanco, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share how you can get started.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies
5-year-old found in trunk of car
5-year-old found in closed vehicle trunk doing much better, still hospitalized
Firefighters respond to Logan's Roadhouse in South Charleston, W.Va. after flames were reported...
Restaurant closes due to grease fire
The Meigs County Sheriff says it happened in a cemetery.
Kidnapping, attempted murder investigation underway in Meigs County
Justin Casto and Aaliyah Pauley were arrested Monday and charged with child neglect.
4-year-old left alone, mother and boyfriend charged with neglect

Latest News

Fall travel trends
Fall travel trends
Dangers of fake medication online
Dangers of fake medication online
Andy shares your weather photos | August 26
Andy shares your weather photos | August 26
live to save lives
Live! to Save Lives concert