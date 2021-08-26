Learning a new language

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Whether you are a grandparent or a grandkid, it’s never too late or too early to learn a new language, and your brain will thank you for it!

With so much technology at our fingertips, learning a second language is easier than ever before.

The Senior learning Scientist at Duolingo, Cindy Blanco, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share how you can get started.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.