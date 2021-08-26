Man arrested after shooting, victim dies

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died and another has been arrested after a shooting.

It happened Saturday, Aug. 21, along State Route 671 in Vinton County, Ohio.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived on scene, they found the victim, Vincen Brown, 31, of South Bloomingville, had been shot several times.

Deputies say they also found the suspect, Jeffrey Barger, 49, of Columbus, in the yard with a loaded shotgun.

He was arrested and taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and the victim was flown to the hospital.

Deputies say Brown later died from his injuries.

No word on what led up to the shooting. Deputies say the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.