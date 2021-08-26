Advertisement

Portsmouth police arrest man for attempted murder

Charges stem from 2020 shooting
Antwuan Winbush facing attempted murder charges in 2020 shooting
Antwuan Winbush facing attempted murder charges in 2020 shooting(Portsmouth Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man who failed to appear in court to face attempted murder charges is now in the Scioto County Jail.

Antwuan Winbush, 18, was arrested Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Findley Street.

Winbush was taken into custody without incident and now faces charges of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.

According to the Portsmouth Police department, the charges stem from an incident October 29, 2020.

Winbush is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy several times in an alley near 1319 12th Street.

The victim was treated at Southern Ohio Medical Center and then transferred to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted Portsmouth Police officers with the arrest.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies
Firefighters respond to Logan's Roadhouse in South Charleston, W.Va. after flames were reported...
Restaurant closes due to grease fire
5-year-old found in trunk of car
5-year-old found in closed vehicle trunk doing much better, still hospitalized
The victim was shot in the hand near Sheetz on 5th Ave. in Huntington
Shooting injures one
The Meigs County Sheriff says it happened in a cemetery.
Kidnapping, attempted murder investigation underway in Meigs County

Latest News

Thunder in the Mountains Tennis tournament coming in September
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College requiring masks
Dr. Jodelle Yount also has treatments that will have you really confident when you put on those...
Cellulite skin tightening at L.E.O. Medispa
Cece and Bobby Brown, founders of Ryan’s Hope, discuss the event and the community outreach...
WV Overdose Awareness Day Tribute