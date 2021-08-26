Portsmouth police arrest man for attempted murder

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man who failed to appear in court to face attempted murder charges is now in the Scioto County Jail.

Antwuan Winbush, 18, was arrested Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Findley Street.

Winbush was taken into custody without incident and now faces charges of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.

According to the Portsmouth Police department, the charges stem from an incident October 29, 2020.

Winbush is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy several times in an alley near 1319 12th Street.

The victim was treated at Southern Ohio Medical Center and then transferred to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted Portsmouth Police officers with the arrest.

