Residents urged to conserve electricity in Jackson, Ohio

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - With temperatures in the 90s scorching our region this week, the city of Jackson decided to issue a peak alert Wednesday to electric customers -- urging them to conserve electricity from 1 to 6 p.m.

“We issue a peak alert to our customers when we think there is going to be extremely high usage of electricity,” Jackson Mayor Randy Evans said.

Evans says this is in an effort to avoid setting an all-time high usage, or avoid going over their peak transmission capacity, for their electric company’s system.

“Our electric provider has to have enough infrastructure out there to bring us the amount of electricity we need on a peak usage day. So, we pay for that capacity for them to bring us that much, whether we use it or not,” Evans said.

If the city has to pay for a higher transmission capacity, due to higher usage from customers, then customers can expect to pay a little extra on their bill at the start of the new year.

“A six-hour period that’s possibly going to save me quite a few dollars and dimes in 2022 on my electric bill,” Tonia Hatten said.

If customers do go over that peak usage, Evans says they can expect to see their bill increase starting in 2022.

