Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College requiring masks

(AXXEL6 | Mirko Vitali - stock.adobe.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Effective today (August 26), masks must be worn on all Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College campuses due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The mask mandate was approved by Southern’s COVID-19 Task Force.

All students must wear a facial covering, regardless of vaccination. Clear shields are acceptable.

The mandate includes classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and any other public areas of the building.

The task force says students and staff may remove masks in a work area providing social distancing of 6 feet can be maintained.

Officials are asking those with symptoms to be tested for COVID-19 and anyone experiencing symptoms to stay away from campus.

Anyone testing positive must receive a negative test result at least 7 days after exposure; or quarantine for 14 days (from time of contact) before returning to campus. Test results must be sent to Joe Linville, Southern’s Chief Facilities Management Officer at Joe.Linville@southernwv.edu before you can return to class.

Southern highly encourages all students to receive a COVID vaccine through their primary care physician, pharmacy, or local health department.

