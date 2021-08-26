Thunder in the Mountains Tennis tournament coming in September

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A major tennis event is coming to the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City in September 2021.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will officially announce the 2nd annual Thunder in the Mountains Tennis tourney at a press conference at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The tournament will be held September 24 through 26th at the Schoenbaum tennis courts. Organizers posted to the event Facebook page stating the women’s collegiate tennis tournament is co-hosted by Marshall University and West Virginia University. It’s expected to include four to six regional teams, and a celebrity tennis match.

Mayor Goodwill will be accompanied by the Tournament Director, Charleston Attorney Rusty Webb and two special guests from Marshall and WVU.

