Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van

By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The chase wove its way through several towns, and was caught on camera by a home security system at one point as the van sped through a neighborhood.

The driver even used the stolen van to ram a police cruiser along the way.

State police troopers later deployed tire deflation devices and the chase ended at about 7:20 p.m.

Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Mignon. He is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.

State police say he will likely face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies
5-year-old found in trunk of car
5-year-old found in closed vehicle trunk doing much better, still hospitalized
Firefighters respond to Logan's Roadhouse in South Charleston, W.Va. after flames were reported...
Restaurant closes due to grease fire
The Meigs County Sheriff says it happened in a cemetery.
Kidnapping, attempted murder investigation underway in Meigs County
Justin Casto and Aaliyah Pauley were arrested Monday and charged with child neglect.
4-year-old left alone, mother and boyfriend charged with neglect

Latest News

A former officer heard the gunfire from the early morning Thursday shooting near the Kankakee,...
Illnois shooting witness heard gunshots, saw people lying in street
FILE - Students are usually eligible for loan forgiveness if they attended a college within 120...
Loan forgiveness offered to more former ITT Tech students
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
1 in 3 Americans had COVID-19 by end of 2020, study says
Fall travel trends
Fall travel trends
A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse