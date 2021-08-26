Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | College requiring masks for students, staff

Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College announced its now requiring masks for students and staff.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mandatory mask mandate is being implemented on all Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College campuses due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our region.

Dr. Pamela Alderman, President of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the decision.

