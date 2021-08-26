Advertisement

WV Overdose Awareness Day Tribute

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This weekend in Charleston families can gather to show support and remember a loved one who has died from an overdose. August 28th is WV Overdose Awareness Tribute Day, a day where you can remember and rise against overdose deaths.

Cece and Bobby Brown, founders of Ryan’s Hope, discuss the event and the community outreach work they do at Ryan’s Hope.

To learn more about Ryan’s Hope and WV Overdose Awareness Day Tribute, you can head over to their Facebook page.

