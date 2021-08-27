Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook pockets $750 million bonus

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.(Source: CNN, Apple, Pool)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tim Cook is celebrating 10 years as the Apple CEO with a large sum of money.

According to a regulatory filing, he collected – and sold off – more than 5 million shares of Apple stock worth $750 million.

As the leader of the tech giant, Cook has received lofty stock awards in recent years.

One was triggered this week because Apple was an S&P 500 top performer.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.

He joined Apple in 1998 and served in a variety of senior roles before becoming CEO in 2011 after co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's body recovered from lake at Beech Fork State Park
Crews recover man’s body at Beech Fork State Park lake
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County School District mourns loss of teacher, coach
(file photo)
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille closes due to COVID resurgence
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found Tuesday along Curry Road.
Human remains found in Vinton County
St. Albans High School student Nevaeh Summers, 15, died Wednesday night due to a heart infection.
Community remembers teen killed by heart infection

Latest News

A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his...
Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache
This image from video provided by Jeani Rice-Cranford shows Nashville-based helicopter pilot...
Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancee save 17 in Tenn. flood
Pilot saves people stranded in Waverly floods
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks