Advertisement

LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; nearly 650K received additional vaccine dose

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 650,000 Americans had received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of CDC’s daily vaccination updates.

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on Aug. 13, a total of 643,000 have received the booster.

That’s out of a total of 9 million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

The COVID booster shots will be available for all starting the week of Sept. 20, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third shot is recommended for eight months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's body recovered from lake at Beech Fork State Park
Crews recover man’s body at Beech Fork State Park lake
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County School District mourns loss of teacher, coach
(file photo)
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille closes due to COVID resurgence
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found Tuesday along Curry Road.
Human remains found in Vinton County
A community is frustrated with what they call an 'eyesore' right in the middle of their...
Trash site in neighborhood leaves community frustrated

Latest News

Crews responded to a fire at Steel of West Virginia on 17th Street and 2nd Avenue on Friday.
Fire at Steel of WV
Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19
St. Albans, George Washington High School football game honors student killed by heart condition
St. Albans, George Washington High School football game honors student killed by heart condition
Dunbar Kroger catches fire, forces customers out
Dunbar Kroger catches fire, forces customers out
Crews find body after man disappears swimming at Beech Fork State Park Lake
Crews find body after man disappears swimming at Beech Fork State Park Lake