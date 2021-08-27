Child shot in foot by 5-year-old

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 8-year-old child was shot in the foot Friday afternoon by a 5-year-old, deputies say.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the children got their hands on an old gun.

The incident happened in the Coopers Creek area.

According to the KCSD, the child arrived at Thomas Memorial Hospital around 4 p.m. Friday with the injury.

The incident is being called an accident. It is not clear at this time if any charges will be filed.

