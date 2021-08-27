Advertisement

Child shot in foot by 5-year-old

A 8-year-old child was shot in the foot Friday afternoon by a 5-year-old, deputies say.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 8-year-old child was shot in the foot Friday afternoon by a 5-year-old, deputies say.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the children got their hands on an old gun.

The incident happened in the Coopers Creek area.

According to the KCSD, the child arrived at Thomas Memorial Hospital around 4 p.m. Friday with the injury.

The incident is being called an accident. It is not clear at this time if any charges will be filed.

