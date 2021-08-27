Community remembers teen killed by heart infection

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The St. Albans community is coming together to remember a young girl who died Wednesday night after an 18-day battle in the hospital with a heart infection.

Nevaeh Summers, 15, was getting ready to begin her sophomore year at St. Albans High School when she was found unresponsive during a sleepover at a friend’s home. Her mother, Erikah Berry, and stepfather, Wayne Berry, were woken up in the middle of the night by a call from a police officer. They then rushed to meet Navaeh as she was being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Doctors were able to stabilize Nevaeh, and Wayne said she even began to improve during the first couple days in the hospital. Her parents refused to leave her side and were even awake for more than 40 straight hours at one point as Nebaeh’s condition started to decline.

“She wanted so hard to wake up, and you could see it,” Erikah said. “That was the hardest part. The hardest part was just her fight. I was so proud of her.”

“She took a turn,” Wayne said. “It seemed the more she came off the sedation, the worse her heart got, so we had to put her back on sedation just to calm her down.”

“I have comfort that she gave it her all,” Erikah said. “We gave it our all. That baby is a warrior, and she was just tired.”

Doctors told Erikah and Wayne that certain viruses, including COVID-19 and the common cold, can cause heart infections like this. Berry said the biggest shock is her daughter had passed a sports physical and had begun cheerleading practice a few weeks earlier without any problems.

Nevaeh was a healthy child and never had any major medical issues before this, Erikah said. She loved cheerleading, horseback riding and spending time with her dogs.

Wayne said she was shy at first but would open up and become really funny with her friends and family. Nevaeh was always willing to help people during cheer practice or make the horse barn welcoming to new young riders.

“She thought nobody liked her, and I wish, I hope she can see how many people love her,” Erikah said. “Don’t take the people you love for granted and love everybody. Life is short, and we never know. It can change in an instant.”

St. Albans High School collected donations to help cover Nevaeh’s medical expenses and funeral costs during the school day on Thursday and during the team’s first home football game of the season on Thursday night. Donations can also be made online through a GoFundMe.

