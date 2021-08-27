Employee in Prosecutor’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Prosecutor Chuck Miller has been made aware that an employee in his office has tested positive for COVID-19, the Kanawha County Commission made that announcement on Friday.

Appropriate contact tracing is being conducted and employees are being quarantined and tested.

Prosecutor Chuck Miller stated, “As with any employee who is affected by this virus, I am concerned about my employee’s health at this time. I hope they are able to have a mild case of COVID and do not suffer greatly from this serious illness. I remain concerned about the spread of COVID and those it can affect.”

Commission President Kent Carper stated, “We must be vigilant and encourage all who have not been vaccinated to do so. This virus is affecting those who have not been vaccinated at a fast rate. Our hospitalization numbers are increasing rapidly. We must stop the spread, and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated.”

