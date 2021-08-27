Advertisement

Fatal accident closes road

According to Metro 911, this accident happened on Paint Creek Road and Milton Lane in Kanawha...
According to Metro 911, this accident happened on Paint Creek Road and Milton Lane in Kanawha County on Friday around 11:30 a.m.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a two vehicle head on collision.

According to Metro 911, this accident happened on Paint Creek Road and Milton Lane in Kanawha County on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

Paint Creek Road is closed due to the accident and crews are on scene.

WSAZ has crew headed there.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's body recovered from lake at Beech Fork State Park
Crews recover man’s body at Beech Fork State Park lake
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County School District mourns loss of teacher, coach
(file photo)
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille closes due to COVID resurgence
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found Tuesday along Curry Road.
Human remains found in Vinton County
St. Albans High School student Nevaeh Summers, 15, died Wednesday night due to a heart infection.
Community remembers teen killed by heart infection

Latest News

A roadway is temporarily closed due to a structure fire.
Structure fire temporarily closes road
Crews responded to a fire at Steel of West Virginia on 17th Street and 2nd Avenue on Friday.
Fire at Steel of WV
St. Albans, George Washington High School football game honors student killed by heart condition
St. Albans, George Washington High School football game honors student killed by heart condition
Dunbar Kroger catches fire, forces customers out
Dunbar Kroger catches fire, forces customers out