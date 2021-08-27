Fire reported at rear of Dunbar grocery store
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are responding Thursday night to a fire reported near the rear of the Kroger store in Dunbar, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in Dunbar Village Plaza.
Additional details are unavailable at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene.
