Fire at Steel of WV

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded to a fire at Steel of West Virginia on 17th Street and 2nd Avenue on Friday.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the fire happened around 10 a.m.

One steel worker was injured during the fire and taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader says that molten steel caused one building to catch fire and a couple others are compromised due to smoke.

