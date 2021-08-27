Advertisement

Fire at Steel of WV

Crews responded to a fire at Steel of West Virginia on 17th Street and 2nd Avenue on Friday.
Crews responded to a fire at Steel of West Virginia on 17th Street and 2nd Avenue on Friday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded to a fire at Steel of West Virginia on 17th Street and 2nd Avenue on Friday.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the fire happened around 10 a.m.

One steel worker was injured during the fire and taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader says that molten steel caused one building to catch fire and a couple others are compromised due to smoke.

