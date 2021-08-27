Gov. Beshear announces final round of Shot at a Million winners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The last set of winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million giveaway were announced Friday:

Three people won the top prize, and several Kentucky students won college scholarships to in-state colleges and universities.

The third winner of the $1 million prize is Mary Mattingly, from Louisville. She expressed her appreciation via video at the news conference.

The final five Kentucky youth selected for full scholarships are:

Marissa Herron of Mount Washington

Lillie Nielsen of Nicholasville

Jordan Ballard of Crestwood

Grider Burch of Lexington

Jaden Wattley of Louisville

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.