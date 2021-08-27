Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces final round of Shot at a Million winners

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The last set of winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million giveaway were announced Friday:

Three people won the top prize, and several Kentucky students won college scholarships to in-state colleges and universities.

The third winner of the $1 million prize is Mary Mattingly, from Louisville. She expressed her appreciation via video at the news conference.

The final five Kentucky youth selected for full scholarships are:

  • Marissa Herron of Mount Washington
  • Lillie Nielsen of Nicholasville
  • Jordan Ballard of Crestwood
  • Grider Burch of Lexington
  • Jaden Wattley of Louisville
