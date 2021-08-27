Gov. Beshear announces final round of Shot at a Million winners
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The last set of winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million giveaway were announced Friday:
Three people won the top prize, and several Kentucky students won college scholarships to in-state colleges and universities.
The third winner of the $1 million prize is Mary Mattingly, from Louisville. She expressed her appreciation via video at the news conference.
The final five Kentucky youth selected for full scholarships are:
- Marissa Herron of Mount Washington
- Lillie Nielsen of Nicholasville
- Jordan Ballard of Crestwood
- Grider Burch of Lexington
- Jaden Wattley of Louisville
