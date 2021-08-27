Advertisement

GW pounds St. Albans

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
St. Albans, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school football began Thursday night in West Virginia with a George Washington shut out of St. Albans at Crawford Field. The final score was 49-0. The Patriots jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime to get their first win of the season as they next play at Ashland on Friday night September 3rd. The 0-1 Red Dragons host Nitro also next Friday night.

Here are the highlights that aired Thursday night on WSAZ Sports.

