GW pounds St. Albans

St. Albans, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school football began Thursday night in West Virginia with a George Washington shut out of St. Albans at Crawford Field. The final score was 49-0. The Patriots jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime to get their first win of the season as they next play at Ashland on Friday night September 3rd. The 0-1 Red Dragons host Nitro also next Friday night.

Here are the highlights that aired Thursday night on WSAZ Sports.

