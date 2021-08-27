Advertisement

Heat wave rolls into weekend

August to end with weekend heat then tropical rainstorm next week
Dashboard heat surpasses 100 over asphalt roads
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The tropical heat of late summer helped to set off some late day showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Once the afternoon temperature hit 90 degrees again clouds began to tower with showers before downpours followed on 3 distinct zones. Localized high water in Nicholas County came about when slow poke storms dumped a few inches of rain into the high plateau. A Flash Flood Warning for Nicholas County WV expired without any serious issues though downpours have swelled small streams that move along the Fayette and Greenbrier County line. Showers and downpours also fell along the Scioto Trail in Ohio and the I-77, I-79 stretches from Parkersburg and Sutton into Charleston.

Friday will dawn with locally dense fog where it rained, otherwise hot tropical sun will take over again as temperatures start near 70, jump to 85 by lunchtime and end the day near 90!  By day’s end a few thunderheads will roam the wsaz.com monitor with the mountain east and south of Charleston  likely hot spots for a brief cloudburst. Other activity in western Ohio and western Kentucky will be monitored for any eastwards push.

High temperatures will hover near 90 thru Sunday amidst tropical sunshine with any dry day likely hitting 90.

By the way Tropical Storm Ida was christened a bouncing baby storm in the Caribbean Sea just off Jamaica on Thursday. All eyes in the Gulf will be on this storm as it is predicted by the National Hurricane Center to cross Cuba on Friday before emerging over the bath waters of the Gulf this weekend where she would strengthen into a full- fledged hurricane.. That makes a Sunday night-Monday morning hurricane strike a high probability with tropical rains perhaps reaching our area by Tuesday or Wednesday. Stay tuned!

