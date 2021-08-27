Advertisement

Holzer Health updates visitor policy

Holzer Health System updated their visitors policy, this announcement was made Friday.
Holzer Health System updated their visitors policy, this announcement was made Friday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Holzer Health System updated their visitors policy, this announcement was made Friday.

According to Holzer Health System’s Facebook page, all visitors must be fully vaccinated to visit patients on the 2nd floor, 4th floor and Inpatient Rehab unit on the 5th floor of Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis and the 2nd floor of the Holzer Medical Center in Jackson.

The vaccination policy doesn’t apply to maternity or pediatric units. Also, this policy does not apply to patients attending doctor appointments in the clinic facilites.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's body recovered from lake at Beech Fork State Park
Crews recover man’s body at Beech Fork State Park lake
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County School District mourns loss of teacher, coach
(file photo)
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille closes due to COVID resurgence
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found Tuesday along Curry Road.
Human remains found in Vinton County
St. Albans High School student Nevaeh Summers, 15, died Wednesday night due to a heart infection.
Community remembers teen killed by heart infection

Latest News

That's a Wrap! | August 27
That's a Wrap! | August 27
Carter County schools will use five NTI (non-traditional instruction) days from August 30th to...
School district using NTI days
One person has died after a two vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Pike County.
Two car fatal crash
Prosecutor Chuck Miller has been made aware that an employee in his office has tested positive...
Employee in Prosecutor’s Office tests positive for COVID-19