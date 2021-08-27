Holzer Health updates visitor policy

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Holzer Health System updated their visitors policy, this announcement was made Friday.

According to Holzer Health System’s Facebook page, all visitors must be fully vaccinated to visit patients on the 2nd floor, 4th floor and Inpatient Rehab unit on the 5th floor of Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis and the 2nd floor of the Holzer Medical Center in Jackson.

The vaccination policy doesn’t apply to maternity or pediatric units. Also, this policy does not apply to patients attending doctor appointments in the clinic facilites.

