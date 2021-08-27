“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During last year’s quarantining, Pike County Native Lora Adkins and her family took necessary precautions.

“We just have to be mindful. We have to you know watch our surroundings, watch who we are surrounding ourselves with,” she said.

This is because at 23, Lora was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and has taken medication for it ever since. Now in her 30s, she is considered immunocompromised. However, it was when one of her children tested positive for COVID-19, she soon started experiencing symptoms.

“My oxygen saturation was going down in the 80s,” she said. “My temperature was going up to 102. I had a horrible headache, a bad cough.”

Lora, who works as an attorney for the Kentucky Supreme Court was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 25th. Soon after, she was admitted to Pikeville Medical Center, where she stayed for more than 100 days throughout her journey. She was on a ventilator for 73 days.

“There were times I would scream at god,” said her husband Duran Adkins. “There were times I would cry to God but I done a lot of praying.”

While she is now home, she said this experience has changed her life.

“I would not have made it through my ordeal without God and peoples’ prayers and I fully believe that scientists could not have developed this vaccine without God’s guidance,” she said.

She and her husband are now fully vaccinated and are stressing the importance of vaccination.

“People are just sitting back and just like okay so she had it rough ..ya she had it rough,” said Duran. “She’s a miracle. People don’t see what I saw. People didn’t go through what I did and there’s people out here that are making a joke of it all.”

He said people need to take vaccination seriously.

“I can honestly say to people that don’t want to get vaccine. It is your choice but grow up. Have compassion for your fellow man or woman.”

The Adkins have two children and are high school sweethearts.

