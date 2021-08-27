Advertisement

The importance of doctor appointments

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in our region as well as the world. Pikeville Medical Center is seeing an increase in patients but they are also noticing many patients stopped coming to their doctor appointments.

Dr. Chase Reynolds from Pikeville Medical center shares the importance of those doctor appointments especially for cardiac patients.

To schedule an appointment you can call 606-218-3500, you can head over to their website and you can check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's body recovered from lake at Beech Fork State Park
Crews recover man’s body at Beech Fork State Park lake
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County School District mourns loss of teacher, coach
(file photo)
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille closes due to COVID resurgence
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found Tuesday along Curry Road.
Human remains found in Vinton County
A community is frustrated with what they call an 'eyesore' right in the middle of their...
Trash site in neighborhood leaves community frustrated

Latest News

Man hit by car
Pedestrian hit in Charleston
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Brody Nash from Century 21 and Rick Degoff from Loan Depot share the things not to do when you...
What not to do when closing on a home
Flights resume out of Kabul airport following blasts
Flights resume out of Kabul airport following blasts