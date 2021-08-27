Man dies in two-vehicle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died after a two vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Pike County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Terry Searls, 66, of Bidwell, was driving a 2008 Chevy Malibu westbound on Route 32. Colton Farmer, 25 of Piketon, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville eastbound on Route 32. Searls failed to yield the right of way while turning left on Route 23 southbound.

As a result of the crash, a passenger in Searls car, Ronald L. Graham, 44, of Jackson, was found dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

Neither driver was injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

