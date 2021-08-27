Man indicted on murder charges in connection with woman’s death

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man has been indicted on charges, including murder, in connection with a woman’s body who was found last December in Pike County.

Chadwick S. Hunt, 44, of Lick Creek, Kentucky, was indicted of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to Pike Circuit Court records.

The body of Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Fedscreek, Kentucky, was found Dec. 27, 2020, in the Lick Creek area.

Troopers | Missing woman now considered victim of homicide

Hunt has been in custody in the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.