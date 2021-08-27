Advertisement

Man indicted on murder charges in connection with woman’s death

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man has been indicted on charges, including murder, in connection with a woman’s body who was found last December in Pike County.

Chadwick S. Hunt, 44, of Lick Creek, Kentucky, was indicted of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to Pike Circuit Court records.

The body of Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Fedscreek, Kentucky, was found Dec. 27, 2020, in the Lick Creek area.

Troopers | Missing woman now considered victim of homicide

Hunt has been in custody in the Pike County Detention Center.

