Masks to be required again at two schools in southeast Ohio

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – Due to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, masks will become a requirement for all students and staff at South Point High and South Point Middle schools.

That policy goes into effect Monday, Aug. 30.

The school superintendent made the announcement Thursday night, including in a letter that went out to parents.

“We have made every effort to avoid going back to wearing masks, but our numbers at those two buildings are growing exponentially,” the letter stated.

According to the superintendent, 20 students tested positive after just seven days of school, and about 35 more are quarantined.

“At our current trajectory of quarantining students, we will soon have too many students out of school to be productive,” he said in the letter.

He said school officials are cautiously optimistic they can go back to “masks optional.”

The superintendent also said there are not as many cases at the elementary school where masks are still optional. They’re only mandatory there on buses and in hallways.

