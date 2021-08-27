Mountwest looks to expand campus in new development plan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the next 10 years, Mountwest Community and Technical College is undergoing change to keep up with the workforce needs in the region.

“We need more of an emphasis in cyber security and information technology. We need more medical programs and we can’t open those without more spaces,” said Dr. Josh Baker, the college president.

The college Board of Governors approved a 10-year campus development plan, as the college is at near capacity on physical space with almost 3,000 students.

The plan recommended campus expansion. One idea is to build a new Allied Health and technology building, and the existing building would expand student services and additional laboratory space.

“We’ll really purposefully design it for those programs. They’ll have great simulation spaces for medical programs and it will really be purposefully designed for their space and that will allow us in this building to add more gen ed classrooms,” Baker said.

The plan would also relocate the veterinarian technician program. Baker says a new building could be built, or there is an option to partner with Cabell County Career Technology Center and put the facility at the old Sears location in the Huntington Mall.

“We’re not going to build a building and then backfill it with programs. We may even have to use some short-term facilities in town, in our campus some temporary as we build and prepare for that next growth,” Baker said.

He explained the college is planning to offer more programs that will focus on cyber security, medical degrees, information technology and skilled trades. He says these career paths are jobs needed in the community.

“We’re really good at providing two-year degrees but where we’ll be soon is much more flexible whether it’s credit, non-credit, short term long term and building it all in a stackable way,” Baker said.

Baker says he also wants to expand work with high schools to help them discover different paths other than a four-year university.

“It gives them a jumpstart and some of them it, it lets them know that they can do college. They can be on the campus and that they can go for it,” he said.

This year, the college is doing a Jumpstart program with about 30 seniors from Cabell and Wayne High schools. The seniors come to the college from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“These seniors will walk out with anywhere between 12 to 24 credits totally free,” Baker said.

The 10-year plan is not set in stone. Baker says it is more of a needs assessment with possible solutions. He says it offers several ways to get to where the college wants to be in 10 years.

So far, the plan is in three phases and will total around $47 million.

The first phase will be from 2022 to 2025. This phase will focus on moving the veterinarian technician program.

The second phase is scheduled from 2026 to 2029. This is the phase where the construction of the new health and technology building is planned. The building cost is an estimated $31 million.

The final phase would be from 2030 to 2032 and would build a new kitchen and building upgrades.

The plan is being sent to the state’s Community and Technical College System for review.

