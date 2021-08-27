Advertisement

Pedestrian hit in Charleston

Man hit by car(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit while walking along the six hundred block of Washington Street West in Charleston.

Dispatchers believe he may have been hit in the parking lot of a Wendy’s Restaurant.

His leg was bleeding when first responders arrived.

He was hit about 8am Friday morning.

At this point, the driver is not facing any kind of charges.

