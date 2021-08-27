Advertisement

Road reopen after deadly accident

One person died in a crash Friday morning in the Holly Grove area of Kanawha County.
One person died in a crash Friday morning in the Holly Grove area of Kanawha County.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
UPDATE 8/27 @ 3:54 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Paint Creek Road is back open Friday afternoon near Milton Lane after a fatal accident.

The accident happened around 11:30 Friday morning in the Holly Grove area of eastern Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said the driver of one of two pickup trucks that collided went left of center.

Both drivers had to be cut from their vehicles. No passengers were inside either truck.

The name of the man who died has not been released at this time.

The other driver, a woman, was taken to the hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a two vehicle head on collision.

According to Metro 911, this accident happened on Paint Creek Road and Milton Lane in Kanawha County on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

Paint Creek Road is closed due to the accident and crews are on scene.

WSAZ has crew headed there.

