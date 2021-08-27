Road reopens following fatal accident

UPDATE 8/27 @ 3:54 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Paint Creek Road is back open Friday afternoon near Milton Lane after a fatal accident.

The accident happened around 11:30 Friday morning in the Holly Grove area of eastern Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said the driver of one of two trucks that collided went left of center.

Both drivers had to be cut from their vehicles.

The name of the man who died has not been released at this time.

The other driver, a woman, was taken to the hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

