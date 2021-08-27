School district offering voluntary COVID-19 testing

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County schools are offering voluntary and random COVID-19 testing starting Aug. 30. County officials made the announcement Friday.

It is part of the district’s efforts to protect the school community.

Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Superintendent said, " We are thrilled to be able to offer on-site, random COVID-19 testing to our students.” The voluntary testing is believed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the school and community.

Participation in the school district’s random COVID-19 testing program is completely voluntary. If a form is not returned for a child, they will not be included in the testing pool. Parents will be able to access their child’s test results online 24-48 hours after the test.

Cabell County School employees will also be eligible to participate in the testing program.

