Advertisement

School district offering voluntary COVID-19 testing

(Source: KEYC News Now)
(Source: KEYC News Now)(KEYC News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County schools are offering voluntary and random COVID-19 testing starting Aug. 30. County officials made the announcement Friday.

It is part of the district’s efforts to protect the school community.

Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Superintendent said, " We are thrilled to be able to offer on-site, random COVID-19 testing to our students.” The voluntary testing is believed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the school and community.

Participation in the school district’s random COVID-19 testing program is completely voluntary. If a form is not returned for a child, they will not be included in the testing pool. Parents will be able to access their child’s test results online 24-48 hours after the test.

Cabell County School employees will also be eligible to participate in the testing program.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's body recovered from lake at Beech Fork State Park
Crews recover man’s body at Beech Fork State Park lake
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County School District mourns loss of teacher, coach
St. Albans High School student Nevaeh Summers, 15, died Wednesday night due to a heart infection.
Community remembers teen killed by heart infection
(file photo)
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille closes due to COVID resurgence
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found Tuesday along Curry Road.
Human remains found in Vinton County

Latest News

A man has been indicted on charges, including murder, in connection with a woman’s body who was...
Man indicted on murder charges in connection with woman’s death
Staying safe during extreme heat
Staying safe during extreme heat
WV Glamping Domes
WV Glamping Domes
That's a Wrap! | August 27
That's a Wrap! | August 27