School district using NTI days

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Carter County schools will use five NTI (non-traditional instruction) days from August 30th to September 3rd.

According to school officials, students who are attending school Friday will receive their assignments and instructions to complete their work. If a child was not in attendance Friday, parents should contact the school to make arrangements to pick up assignments.

Teachers will be available to assist student next week during school hours.

There will be no extracurricular activities during the NTI days. Parents can request meals by contacting their child’s school no later the Monday, August 30th at 1p.m. Meal pick up will be on Thursday, September 2nd.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.