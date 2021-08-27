Advertisement

Two car fatal crash

One person has died after a two vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Pike County.
One person has died after a two vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Pike County.(Source: Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died after a two vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Pike County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Terry Searls, 66, of Bidwell, was driving a 2008 Chevy Malibu westbound on Route 32. Colton Farmer, 25 of Piketon, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville eastbound on Route 32. Searls failed to yield the right of way while turning left on Route 23 southbound.

As a result of the crash, a passenger in Searls car, Ronald L. Graham, 44, of Jackson, was found dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

Neither driver was injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's body recovered from lake at Beech Fork State Park
Crews recover man’s body at Beech Fork State Park lake
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County School District mourns loss of teacher, coach
(file photo)
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille closes due to COVID resurgence
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found Tuesday along Curry Road.
Human remains found in Vinton County
St. Albans High School student Nevaeh Summers, 15, died Wednesday night due to a heart infection.
Community remembers teen killed by heart infection

Latest News

Prosecutor Chuck Miller has been made aware that an employee in his office has tested positive...
Employee in Prosecutor’s Office tests positive for COVID-19
According to Metro 911, this accident happened on Paint Creek Road and Milton Lane in Kanawha...
Fatal accident closes road
A roadway is temporarily closed due to a structure fire.
Structure fire temporarily closes road
Crews responded to a fire at Steel of West Virginia on 17th Street and 2nd Avenue on Friday.
Fire at Steel of WV