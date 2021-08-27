Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

