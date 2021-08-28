Bystander rescues child in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People in the area of Harris Riverfront Park helped rescue a young child who was in the Ohio River.

The incident happened Friday night shortly before 9 o’clock.

That is according to Huntington City Manager Hank Dial.

Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies say a family was sitting in the patio section at Harris Riverfront eating dinner when woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs sat down with the family.

That led the family to start packing up their things to leave when deputies say the woman told the family’s 2-year-old boy to run toward a boat in the river and he did.

The woman, deputies say, then dragged the boy and threw him into the water before jumping into the river herself.

A passerby saw the boy in the water and jumped in to save him.

The Huntington Fire Department launched its boat and rescued the woman. Her condition is unknown at this time, but deputies say she was treading water for 30 minutes.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

Police say the child didn’t suffer any injuries.

Huntington Police are working to gather more information.

