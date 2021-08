HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Knights jumped out to a 14-7 halftime lead and went on to beat fellow Class AAA power Spring Valley by a final of 28-19. Jackson Fetty and Mason Moran scored the first two touchdowns for the Knights which helped them get the win.

Here are the highlights that aired Friday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.