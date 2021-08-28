First Warning Forecast | Heat continues this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wash, rinse, repeat...such has been the theme with the weather this past week as summertime heat and humidity dominated, with only scattered coverage of showers and storms. Not much changes over the next few days, but by the middle of next week, the region looks to be in for widespread and potentially heavy rainfall as the remnants of what is now Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico pass by. At this point, the timing of these remnants looks to be just right for clearing out in time for the start of the Labor Day weekend.

Saturday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and patchy fog. Temperatures hover near 70 degrees.

Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day as high temperatures reach the low to mid 90s. The added humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees. A stray shower or storm may pop in a few locations, but most stay dry.

Saturday night stays mostly clear with patchy fog as low temperatures fall to near 70 degrees.

Sunday turns partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. However, high temperatures still reach the low 90s with “feels like” readings around 100 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of the remnants of Ida. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s. By late-day, rain showers and a few thunderstorms move over the area.

Wednesday is a damp day overall as the remnants of Ida pass over the region. Showers and embedded thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, keeping temperatures in the 70s. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are possible.

Showers may linger into early Thursday, but the rest of the day sees increasing sunshine with drier conditions. High temperatures rise to near 80 degrees.

Friday looks to finally be a gorgeous day with sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80s...along with much lower humidity.

