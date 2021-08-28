First Warning Forecast | Heat to wane as attention turns to tropics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This hot stretch has been the longest of the summer by far, but the end is in sight. Hot, sunny, and mainly dry days will soon be replaced by damp and cooler ones, owing to the remnants of Hurricane Ida passing over the area. Of course, the tropical moisture means the humidity stays plenty high. However, the good news is that the mid-week timing of this storm means the start of the Labor Day weekend is shaping up with drier conditions, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity.

Saturday night stays mostly clear with patchy fog as low temperatures fall to near 70 degrees.

Sunday turns partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few may contain gusty winds and downpours. However, high temperatures still reach the low 90s with “feels like” readings around 100 degrees due to the high humidity.

Monday will be partly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of the remnants of Ida. High temperatures will be kept down to near 80 degrees. Periodic showers are likely throughout the day, but by the evening hours, steadier rain showers with a few embedded thunderstorms move over the area.

Wednesday is a damp day overall as the remnants of Ida pass over the region. Showers and embedded thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, keeping temperatures in the 70s. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are possible as most locations see between 2 and 4 inches of rain.

Showers taper Wednesday night, setting up a nice Thursday with increasing sunshine, drier conditions, and lower humidity. High temperatures only rise to the upper 70s.

Friday and Saturday both stay dry with decent sunshine. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s, but the humidity stays low. In fact, morning temperatures both days fall to the 50s, something we have not seen in quite some time.

