Ironton scores with 1.4 seconds left in 4th quarter to beat Jackson

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over,” was first said by Yogi Berra back in 1973, and it has been proven over and over again.

Example number 8,575,412 happened on Bob Lutz Field at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton on Friday night, as the Jackson Ironmen took a 3 point lead with 1.4 seconds left in the game.

Plenty of time, right? The Ironton Fighting Tigers would score on the last play of the game to take home the W.

The tigers improve to 2-0 on their year and host Fairland next Friday, while Jackson takes on Newark Licking Valley.

