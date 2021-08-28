Ironton wins over Jackson

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - It’s not over ‘till it’s over is an old sports cliche but it was the case Friday night in Ironton as the Tigers’ Ty Perkins returned a kickoff to help them beat Jackson 13-10. The Ironmen made a field goal with 1.4 seconds left to give them the 10-7 lead but Perkins effort help the Tigers improve to 2-0 on the year.

Here are the early highlights from the game.

