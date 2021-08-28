Huntington Police respond to two related shooting scenes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police responded Friday night to two shooting scenes, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

One was in the the area of Davis Street and Oney Avenue. Another was along 27th Street. The shootings are related, according to 911. They were reported just after 8 p.m.

Some people have been taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on their injuries at this time.

An ambulance left the scene of the Davis Street scene when our crew was there, and a large area was cordoned off with police tape.

The Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services are all at the scenes.

We have reached out to the Huntington Police Department for more details.

