Advertisement

Huntington Police respond to two related shooting scenes

First responders respond to a crime scene on Davis Street in Huntington.
First responders respond to a crime scene on Davis Street in Huntington.(WSAZ/Shannon Litton)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police responded Friday night to two shooting scenes, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

One was in the the area of Davis Street and Oney Avenue. Another was along 27th Street. The shootings are related, according to 911. They were reported just after 8 p.m.

Some people have been taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on their injuries at this time.

An ambulance left the scene of the Davis Street scene when our crew was there, and a large area was cordoned off with police tape.

The Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services are all at the scenes.

We have reached out to the Huntington Police Department for more details.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's body recovered from lake at Beech Fork State Park
Crews recover man’s body at Beech Fork State Park lake
One person died in a crash Friday morning in the Holly Grove area of Kanawha County.
Road reopen after deadly accident
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County School District mourns loss of teacher, coach
St. Albans High School student Nevaeh Summers, 15, died Wednesday night due to a heart infection.
Community remembers teen killed by heart infection
(file photo)
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille closes due to COVID resurgence

Latest News

A 8-year-old child was shot in the foot Friday afternoon by a 5-year-old, deputies say.
Child shot in foot by 5-year-old
New program launched to reduce school COVID-19 outbreaks
New program launched to reduce school COVID-19 outbreaks
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announces a new school COVID-19 vaccination program as case...
New program launched to reduce school COVID-19 outbreaks
Mountwest looks to expand campus in new development plan
Mountwest looks to expand campus in new development plan