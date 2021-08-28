Man charged with two counts of murder after fatal shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night.

David Lee Ross of Huntington was arrested by members of the Criminal Investigations Unit. He has been charged with two counts of murder.

According to police, around 8:15 p.m. Friday a shooting was reported in the 300 block of Oney Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after several people had reportedly been shot. Upon arrival, law enforcement found 36-year-old Dusti Davis of Huntington, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.

Another male juvenile was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

While police continued to investigate the crime, they were approached by another male who had been shot, who was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Detectives say this victim was connected to the shooting on Oney Avenue.

Then, officers were called to the 900 block of 27th Street for an additional report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers found another juvenile there who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Detectives determined that this victim, was also connected to the shooting on Oney Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation and detectives are looking for additional witnesses and involved parties. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 and ask for Cpl. Miller or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444

