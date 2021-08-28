Advertisement

Weekend heat then watch out !

Friday night thunder followed by weekend heat then Ida next week
Dog day-like heat this weekend
Dog day-like heat this weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A busy night of high school football is concluding on a quiet note. The scattered evening thundershowers delayed a handful of games in Ohio and Kentucky. While thunder and lightning did frequent the Buckeye and Bluegrass states, rainfall was widely scattered with parts of the Licking and Little Sandy valleys of Kentucky measuring an inch while other areas along the famed country music highway picked up a few tenths of an inch.

Fog will be common come Saturday morning with areas that had fresh rainfall experiencing the lower visibilities. 5K runs in Hurricane and Pikeville will already start feeling the heat by end of race times as temperatures rise toward 80 by awards ceremonies times.

Saturday’s skies will be chock full of bright sunshine with afternoon highs easily making it back to 90 degrees with 95 on many downtown thermometers. Sunday too will trend hot and steamy with hazy sun and highs at 90. Weekend rain chances will have to rely on the heat generating a few cooling showers and downpours in select areas.

Next week the story will be transformed from heat and humidity to tropical downpours as we track the remnants of Hurricane Ida right through our region.

First Warning Forecast