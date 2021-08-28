Woman found with gun near school

VINTON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) -- The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a suspicious woman near dumpsters behind a restaurant on Friday, not far from two area schools.

According to law enforcement, the woman was located behind a church, across from the Vinton County Middle School and Vinton County High School.

Sheriff’s deputies say she was found with a rifle hidden in her clothing.

Further inspection lead deputies to find a scope and attachable bi-pod. No ammo was found while searching the area, but the schools were put into lock-down temporarily as a precaution.

While investigating the incident, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to reports of a truck with an ATV in the bed driving on U.S. Hwy 50 West in the Eastbound lane trying to hit vehicles head-on at high rates of speed.

Deputies were dispatched, but the vehicle entered Ross County prior to deputies making contact.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was then notified that the vehicle had turned around and was back in Vinton County heading East on U.S Hwy 50 at a high rate of speed and swerving at on-coming traffic.

Deputies engaged the vehicle with spike strips and the pursuit ended in Athens County where the suspect was apprehended.

Around the same time as the pursuit, a stolen vehicle was recovered in the Wilkesville area.

Three people were arrested in the above incidents and more details are expected to be released soon.

Hocking Co. Sheriff’s Office, Athens Co. Sheriff’s Office, Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Co Sheriff’s Office, and the State Highway Patrol all assisted in the pursuit.

