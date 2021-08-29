First Warning Forecast | Heats ebbs as heavy rain threat increases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon packed a punch in some locations with heavy rain and gusty winds. This is a precursor to what lies ahead as the region is in for more active weather through the middle of the week. By Thursday, things settle down and look to stay pretty calm through much of the Labor Day weekend. Plus, temperatures and humidity this upcoming weekend will be much lower than what the past several days have seen.

Showers and storms push out of the area Sunday evening as clouds thin away. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight.

Overnight stays mostly clear, but there is the possibility for a few pop-up showers or storms. Low temperatures fall to near 70 degrees with patchy fog.

Monday will be partly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of the remnants of Ida. High temperatures will be kept down in the 70s. Periodic showers are likely throughout the day, but by the evening hours, steadier rain showers with a few embedded thunderstorms move over the area. This will continue into Tuesday night.

Wednesday is a damp day overall as the remnants of Ida pass over the region. Showers and embedded thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, keeping temperatures in the 70s. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely as most locations see between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Conditions begin to improve Wednesday evening and overnight. Behind the departing rain and decreasing clouds, low temperatures fall to the upper 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday sees a mostly sunny sky with dry conditions and lower humidity as high temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Friday morning may actually feel chilly compared to where temperatures have been recently as lows fall to the mid 50s to start the day. The afternoon looks mighty fine with continued sunshine and high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday stay dry under a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity stays low.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.