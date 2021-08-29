Hokies hold off #1 Herd

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSAZ) - #15 Virginia Tech beat #1 Marshall Sunday afternoon by a score of 3-2 with all of their goals coming in the 2nd half. The Herd scored two first half goals from Vitor Dias and Vinicius Fernandes inside the first 17 minutes of the game.

In the second half, the Hokies finally got on the board in the 63rd minute when Sivert Haugli scored to make it 2-1. Moments later, Haugli scored again on a penalty kick which tied it up at 2. Then in the 72 minute, Virginia Tech took the lead with another penalty kick from Nick Blacklock.

The Herd had just five shots on goal in the game while the Hokies totaled eight. #1 Marshall holds its’ home opener this coming Saturday when #25 Coastal Carolina visits Hoops Family Field.

