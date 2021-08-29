Power outages cause headaches for Ona neighborhood

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It’s no secret our region has been plagued with power outages for several years. This weekend is no different with several families out of power yet again.

However, that hasn’t stopped rate hikes to continue either.

Records from 2012 to 2020 show the average Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Company rates rose by $31.82.

An NBC News investigation revealed West Virginia has spent nearly $1 billion since 2012 to reduce outages. However, outages in the state have only grown longer and more frequent.

On one of the hottest days of the summer, a family in the Ona area lost all their groceries and were forced to go to a hotel as they didn’t want their young child to suffer any heat-related illnesses.

They were one of several families in the are to lose power Friday.

The family says they reached out to Appalachian Power for a reimbursement for the hotel and groceries, but instead got this as a response:

“I’m sorry to hear you’re experiencing an outage this evening. While we do not credit the account for a bill that is due, when power is out, charges do not accrue since there is no usage.”

After WSAZ spoke with the family, they told us their power came back on around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. That’s nearly 20 hours after they first lost power.

WSAZ reached out to Appalachian Power for comment. Here’s what they had to say.

“Some homeowner and renter insurance plans may provide compensation for damages related to power outages, but in general, we do not. When power outages occur, people make different decisions based on their particular situations. For instance, not everyone affected by this outage felt it necessary to get a hotel room. The individual you told me about chose to get a hotel room out of concern for his child’s health, and that certainly is an admirable decision.”

They also referred WSAZ to their Frequently Asked Questions page on outages, which says you should reach out to your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance for reimbursement and states “in general, we are not responsible for damages by natural occurrences.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.