Advertisement

Power outages cause headaches for Ona neighborhood

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It’s no secret our region has been plagued with power outages for several years. This weekend is no different with several families out of power yet again.

However, that hasn’t stopped rate hikes to continue either.

Records from 2012 to 2020 show the average Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Company rates rose by $31.82.

An NBC News investigation revealed West Virginia has spent nearly $1 billion since 2012 to reduce outages. However, outages in the state have only grown longer and more frequent.

On one of the hottest days of the summer, a family in the Ona area lost all their groceries and were forced to go to a hotel as they didn’t want their young child to suffer any heat-related illnesses.

They were one of several families in the are to lose power Friday.

The family says they reached out to Appalachian Power for a reimbursement for the hotel and groceries, but instead got this as a response:

After WSAZ spoke with the family, they told us their power came back on around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. That’s nearly 20 hours after they first lost power.

WSAZ reached out to Appalachian Power for comment. Here’s what they had to say.

They also referred WSAZ to their Frequently Asked Questions page on outages, which says you should reach out to your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance for reimbursement and states “in general, we are not responsible for damages by natural occurrences.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and child were rescued from the Ohio River Friday night.
Woman charged with kidnapping after throwing child into Ohio River
First responders are at a crime scene along Oney Avenue and Davis Street where one person has...
Multiple injured in Huntington shooting; 2 dead
One person died in a crash Friday morning in the Holly Grove area of Kanawha County.
Name released in deadly accident
A 8-year-old child was shot in the foot Friday afternoon by a 5-year-old, deputies say.
Child shot in foot by 5-year-old
David Lee Ross faces two counts of murder after a shooting in Huntington.
Man charged with two counts of murder after fatal shooting

Latest News

Power outages cause headaches for Ona neighborhood
Power outages cause headaches for Ona neighborhood
Elk
Guided elk tours return
Bojangles
Bojangles to close for two days to give employees a break
Ironton scores with 1.4 seconds left in 4th quarter to beat Jackson (Video Courtesy: MyTown TV)
Ironton scores with 1.4 seconds left in 4th quarter to beat Jackson