Power outages cause headaches for Ona neighborhood
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It’s no secret our region has been plagued with power outages for several years. This weekend is no different with several families out of power yet again.
However, that hasn’t stopped rate hikes to continue either.
Records from 2012 to 2020 show the average Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Company rates rose by $31.82.
An NBC News investigation revealed West Virginia has spent nearly $1 billion since 2012 to reduce outages. However, outages in the state have only grown longer and more frequent.
On one of the hottest days of the summer, a family in the Ona area lost all their groceries and were forced to go to a hotel as they didn’t want their young child to suffer any heat-related illnesses.
They were one of several families in the are to lose power Friday.
The family says they reached out to Appalachian Power for a reimbursement for the hotel and groceries, but instead got this as a response:
After WSAZ spoke with the family, they told us their power came back on around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. That’s nearly 20 hours after they first lost power.
WSAZ reached out to Appalachian Power for comment. Here’s what they had to say.
They also referred WSAZ to their Frequently Asked Questions page on outages, which says you should reach out to your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance for reimbursement and states “in general, we are not responsible for damages by natural occurrences.”
