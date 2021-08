RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Russell Red Devils jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and held off Raceland to win their second game of the year Saturday night. The final score was 28-18 as Russell improves to 2-0 while Raceland falls to 1-1.

Here are the highlights that aired Saturday night on WSAZ Sports.

