1st KY high school football rankings are released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Pikeville (9) 2-0 104
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (2) 2-0 90
3. Raceland - 1-1 57
4. Newport Central Catholic - 1-1 53
4. Lou. Holy Cross - 2-0 53
6. Paintsville - 0-2 46
7. Crittenden Co. - 1-0 42
8. Hazard - 1-1 36
9. Sayre - 2-0 28
10. Williamsburg - 1-1 27
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Lex. Christian (6) 2-0 105
2. Beechwood (5) 2-0 104
3. Mayfield - 2-0 88
4. Murray - 1-0 65
5. Danville - 2-0 61
6. Middlesboro - 2-0 39
7. Somerset - 1-1 36
8. Hancock Co. - 2-0 25
9. Owensboro Catholic - 0-2 15
(tie) Metcalfe Co. - 2-0 15
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Lou. Christian Academy (10) 2-0 108
2. Bardstown (1) 2-0 93
3. Russell - 2-0 65
4. Ashland Blazer - 1-1 52
5. Mercer Co. - 1-1 45
6. Taylor Co. - 2-0 39
7. Belfry - 0-2 37
8. Elizabethtown - 1-1 36
9. Union Co. - 2-0 31
10. Paducah Tilghman - 1-1 28
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Franklin Co. (3) 2-0 94
2. Johnson Central (3) 1-0 93
3. Boyle Co. (2) 1-1 89
4. Corbin (1) 2-0 81
5. Lex. Catholic (2) 2-0 79
6. Lou. Central - 0-2 36
7. John Hardin - 2-1 33
8. Logan Co. - 2-0 25
9. Letcher County Central - 3-0 20
10. Knox Central - 1-1 14
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Frederick Douglass (11) 2-0 110
2. Highlands - 2-0 83
3. South Warren - 1-1 76
4. Owensboro - 1-1 75
5. Cov. Catholic - 1-1 68
6. Bowling Green - 1-1 56
7. Southwestern - 2-0 30
8. Pulaski Co. - 1-1 25
9. Scott Co. - 1-1 20
10. Woodford Co. - 2-0 19
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Lou. Male (11) 2-0 110
2. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-0 95
3. Lou. Trinity - 0-2 82
4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-0 78
5. Lex. Bryan Station - 1-1 42
6. North Hardin - 1-1 38
7. Lou. Ballard - 1-1 33
8. Daviess Co. - 2-0 23
9. Henderson Co. - 1-0 19
10. Lou. Fern Creek - 2-0 15
(tie) Ryle - 1-1 15
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.