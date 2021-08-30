1st KY high school football rankings are released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Pikeville (9) 2-0 104

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (2) 2-0 90

3. Raceland - 1-1 57

4. Newport Central Catholic - 1-1 53

4. Lou. Holy Cross - 2-0 53

6. Paintsville - 0-2 46

7. Crittenden Co. - 1-0 42

8. Hazard - 1-1 36

9. Sayre - 2-0 28

10. Williamsburg - 1-1 27

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Lex. Christian (6) 2-0 105

2. Beechwood (5) 2-0 104

3. Mayfield - 2-0 88

4. Murray - 1-0 65

5. Danville - 2-0 61

6. Middlesboro - 2-0 39

7. Somerset - 1-1 36

8. Hancock Co. - 2-0 25

9. Owensboro Catholic - 0-2 15

(tie) Metcalfe Co. - 2-0 15

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Lou. Christian Academy (10) 2-0 108

2. Bardstown (1) 2-0 93

3. Russell - 2-0 65

4. Ashland Blazer - 1-1 52

5. Mercer Co. - 1-1 45

6. Taylor Co. - 2-0 39

7. Belfry - 0-2 37

8. Elizabethtown - 1-1 36

9. Union Co. - 2-0 31

10. Paducah Tilghman - 1-1 28

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Franklin Co. (3) 2-0 94

2. Johnson Central (3) 1-0 93

3. Boyle Co. (2) 1-1 89

4. Corbin (1) 2-0 81

5. Lex. Catholic (2) 2-0 79

6. Lou. Central - 0-2 36

7. John Hardin - 2-1 33

8. Logan Co. - 2-0 25

9. Letcher County Central - 3-0 20

10. Knox Central - 1-1 14

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Frederick Douglass (11) 2-0 110

2. Highlands - 2-0 83

3. South Warren - 1-1 76

4. Owensboro - 1-1 75

5. Cov. Catholic - 1-1 68

6. Bowling Green - 1-1 56

7. Southwestern - 2-0 30

8. Pulaski Co. - 1-1 25

9. Scott Co. - 1-1 20

10. Woodford Co. - 2-0 19

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Lou. Male (11) 2-0 110

2. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-0 95

3. Lou. Trinity - 0-2 82

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-0 78

5. Lex. Bryan Station - 1-1 42

6. North Hardin - 1-1 38

7. Lou. Ballard - 1-1 33

8. Daviess Co. - 2-0 23

9. Henderson Co. - 1-0 19

10. Lou. Fern Creek - 2-0 15

(tie) Ryle - 1-1 15

