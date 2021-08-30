Ambulance vs. truck in roller crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An ambulance rolled over after a crash with a truck. This happened on Route 60 in front of the Go-Mart in Cedar Grove.

According to dispatch, four people were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions at this time.

The ambulance was from an outside county so there is no word on whether a patient was being transported when the crash happened.

